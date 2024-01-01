HOME
UniGetUI (formerly WingetUI)
The Graphical Interface for your package managers
The main goal of this project is to create an intuitive GUI for the most common CLI
package managers for Windows 10 and Windows 11, such as
Winget,
Scoop,
Chocolatey,
Pip,
Npm,
.NET Tool and
PowerShell Gallery.
With this app, you'll be able to easily download, install, update and uninstall any software that's published on the supported package managers — and much more!
Check out the Supported Package Managers Table for more details!
UniGetUI is an intuitive, responsive and nice-looking user interface for the most common (command-line) package managers for Windows 10 and Windows 11, such as Winget, Scoop, Chocolatey, Pip, NPM, .NET Tool and PowerShell Gallery.
With this program, you'll be able to easily download, install, update and uninstall any software that's published on those package managers. The available packages range from well-known software such as browsers, pdf readers and other common programs to other less-known utilities such as vim for windows, which I bet you didn't know it existed.
However, this does not end here: UniGetUI brings power user focused features, such as mechanisms to backup and restore lists of packages, or to bulk install or uninstall software, either to debloat your new laptop or to easily restore the software you had installed on your last setup.
Wait, did I say that UniGetUI keeps your software updated automatically? Well, it looks like i forgot to. And if you don't want to, it also can notify you when updates are available.
NOTE: All package managers do support basic install, update and uninstall processes, as well as checking for updates, finding new packages and retrieving details from a package.
|Manager
|Search and install packages
|Find and apply updates
|Uninstall installed packages
|View package details
|Skip integrity checks
|Interactive installation
|Install Older Versions
|Install a PreRelease Version
|Install a Custom Architecture
|Install on a Custom Scope
|Custom Install Location
|Custom Package Sources
|Supported since
|Winget
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|⚠️³
|✅
|☑️²
|✅
|⚠️¹
|⚠️¹
|✅
|0.1.0
|Scoop
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|☑️²
|✅
|✅
|❌
|✅
|0.1.0
|Chocolatey
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|⚠️³
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|✅
|1.6.0
|Npm
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|✅
|❌
|❌
|✅
|❌
|❌
|2.0.0
|Pip
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|✅
|✅
|❌
|✅
|❌
|❌
|2.0.0
|.NET Tool
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|❌
|2.1.0
|PowerShell
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|✅
|✅
|❌
|✅
|❌
|✅
|2.2.0
✅: Supported on UniGetUI
☑️: Not directly supported but can be easily achieved
⚠️: Supported, but some packages might not follow this setting
❌: Not supported by the package manager
1. Some packages do not support installing to a custom location or scope and will ignore this setting
2. Despite the Package Manager may not support PreReleases, some packages can be found duplicated, with one of the copies being the beta version of it.
3. Some installers do not have a GUI, and will ignore the
interactive flag
